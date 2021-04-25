Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $211.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

TSCO opened at $189.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

