TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $7.53 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,063.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

