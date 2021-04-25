Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $25,000.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006424 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

