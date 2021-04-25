Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post $61.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $64.56 million. Tilray reported sales of $52.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $296.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $328.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.68 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $491.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million.

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,427,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,463,543. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.