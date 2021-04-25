Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.92 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and approximately $400,553.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.08 or 0.08132797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00638108 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

