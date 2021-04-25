Tiaa Fsb Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.