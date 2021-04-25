Tiaa Fsb Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.