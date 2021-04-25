Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

GIS opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

