Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $64,234.03 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $64,234.03 and $118,843.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.34 or 0.00462253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

