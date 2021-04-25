Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $34.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00043681 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00296408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.