Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $488.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.24 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

