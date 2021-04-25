Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Down 4%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 348,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 621,754 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

