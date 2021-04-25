TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.11.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $460.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 81,499 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.