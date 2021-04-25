THEKEY Trading Down 34.8% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $146,320.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007325 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.