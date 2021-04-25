The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelers’ first-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio is a concern.”

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.25.

TRV opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average is $139.89. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,950. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

