The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,495. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

