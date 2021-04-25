The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £872.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40.
The Rank Group Company Profile
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.