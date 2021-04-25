The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £872.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

