The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

