The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

LSXMK opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

