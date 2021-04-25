The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $181.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $171.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.60. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

