The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Evercore ISI

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

HIG opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

