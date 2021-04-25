The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.08 ($15.39).

ORA stock opened at €10.31 ($12.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.97. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

