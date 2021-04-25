The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $238.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.35. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

