TFI International (TFII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFI International stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $81.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

