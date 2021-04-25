Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TGH stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

