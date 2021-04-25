Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla stock opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

