Terry L. Blaker Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.31. 2,263,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

