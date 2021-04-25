Terry L. Blaker Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.52. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $172.57 and a 12-month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.