Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.47.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

