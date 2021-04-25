Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.11

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 14392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold a total of 286,672 shares of company stock worth $10,314,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.