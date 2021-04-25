Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERIC. Nordea Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday. SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of ERIC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $9,862,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

