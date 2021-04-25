Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.16.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.23. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion and a PE ratio of -16.89.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.