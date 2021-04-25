TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

