TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.31.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

