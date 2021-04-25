TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.72. 1,655,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

