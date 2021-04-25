TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $140.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. TDK has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

