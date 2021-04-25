Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,096 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 716,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,527. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

