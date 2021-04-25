Tatro Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,673 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Tatro Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $45.07.

