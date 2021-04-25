Tatro Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,843 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

