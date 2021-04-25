Tatro Capital LLC Invests $734,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $123.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

