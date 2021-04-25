Tatro Capital LLC Invests $267,000 in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,630 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $59,837,000. CRV LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $31,527,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $27,538,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

