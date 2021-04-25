Tatro Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 201.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

