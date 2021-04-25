Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TATYY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

