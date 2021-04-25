Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of SYRS opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

