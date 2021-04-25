Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading 7.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 2,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 836,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Specifically, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

The stock has a market cap of $746.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,008,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

