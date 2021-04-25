Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.58.

SNDX stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $746.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after buying an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

