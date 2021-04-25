Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 98% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $30,403.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00269631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.01033730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,781.41 or 0.99913842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.72 or 0.00637686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,012,698 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

