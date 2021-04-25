Surgery Partners, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Surgery Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.