Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUUIF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of SUUIF stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

