Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUN. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.60 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sunrun by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

