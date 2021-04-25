SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.35 Million

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $305.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.80 million and the highest is $320.40 million. SunPower reported sales of $454.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $18,782,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $7,401,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

